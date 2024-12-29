Building Social Capital After 50: Your 90-Day Plan to Turn Experience Into Digital Success
The new path to success
Hey, wise adventurer,
We were brought up believing that building a business was out of reach.
Plus 50 Forward is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
As a kid, you only know what you were told - the only possibilities you could imagine were what your parents and teachers pr…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Plus 50 Forward to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.