Hey, wise adventurer,

You've spent decades conforming to fit in the education and corporate system, and now you're trying to build an online business by copying what works for 25-year-olds.

Big mistake.

What works for someone fresh out of college won't work for you. Their energy, their audience, their life circumstances—everything is different.

If you focus solely on competing with others, you'll have to become the best in the world. It's much easier to stand out and differentiate yourself from the competition.

That way, you can achieve 10x better results without constantly hustling and burning out.

Here's the good news: You don't need their playbook to succeed.

You just need to stop trying to blend in and start standing out as exactly who you are.

In this newsletter, I'll share a simple framework that will help you stand out and accelerate your success—without pretending to be someone you're not.

Your Unique Advantage (Who You Serve )

Here's the biggest mistake I see 50+ entrepreneurs make: they try to serve everyone.

"I help business owners grow their revenue." "I teach productivity to professionals."

"I coach people who want success."

Ring a bell?

When you try to appeal to everyone, you end up reaching no one. Your message gets lost in the noise because it lacks distinctiveness.

But here's what happens when you get specific:

Broad: "I help people with time management."

Specific: "I help overwhelmed executives in their 50s reclaim 10 hours per week without sacrificing family time"

See the difference? The second version immediately stands out because it speaks directly to someone's exact situation.

Why this matters: When you narrow down who you serve, three powerful things happen:

You become instantly memorable - People think "That's exactly for someone like me" You eliminate competition - Nobody else is speaking to that exact person You can charge premium prices - Specific solutions are worth more than generic advice

Most entrepreneurs fear narrowing down because they think they'll lose opportunities. The opposite is true.

When you're the go-to person for a specific type of client, you become irreplaceable instead of replaceable.

Action step: Complete this sentence: "I specifically help… who struggle with… to achieve…"

The more specific you get, the more you'll stand out.

Your Distinct Approach (How You Serve )

Now that you know who you serve, here's how to make how you serve them completely different.

Most people think they need to invent something revolutionary. They don't.

You just need to package your approach differently from everyone else.

Here's the secret: Your unique approach comes from HOW you combine existing ideas, not from creating entirely new ones.

Think about it - there are thousands of fitness coaches, but only one focuses on "strength training for busy executives using just 20 minutes and hotel room equipment."

Same principles, different packaging.

Three ways to create your distinct approach:

1. Change the timeline

While others promise "30 days to success," you could offer "12 months to sustainable growth" - appealing to people who want realistic expectations.

2. Change the method

Instead of complex systems, you focus on "one simple action per week." Your approach becomes simplicity in a world of overwhelm.

3. Change the philosophy

While others preach "hustle harder," you teach "work smarter with the wisdom you already have."

People don't buy products - they buy approaches that match their values and lifestyle.

Your distinct approach isn't about being completely original. It's about being authentically different in a way that resonates with your specific audience.

Action step: Write down your core method in one sentence. Then ask: "How is this different from what everyone else teaches?" If you can't answer that clearly, keep refining until you can.

Your Personal Edge (What Makes You Different )

Here's where most entrepreneurs get it backwards: they try to hide what makes them different instead of embracing it.

Your "flaws" are actually your features.

The things you think make you less marketable are often what make you more memorable.

Maybe you're not the most polished speaker. Maybe you don't have a perfect success story. Maybe you failed multiple times before finding what works.

Good. That's your edge.

While everyone else is trying to project perfection, you can stand out by being refreshingly real.

Three types of personal edges that make you unforgettable:

1. Your unconventional background: Former accountant turned life coach? An engineer who now teaches creativity? That unusual combination is pure gold.

2. Your honest struggles

Share your failures, your learning curve, your real timeline. People connect with authenticity over perfection.

3. Your different perspective: How do you see the problem differently? What unpopular opinion do you hold? What does everyone else get wrong?

In a world of polished facades, genuine humanity stands out like a beacon.

Your personal edge isn't about being weird for the sake of it. It's about being honest about who you are and how you see the world.

Action step: List three things about yourself that you've been hiding or downplaying. At least one of them is probably your biggest differentiator.

Your Deeper Purpose (Why You Serve )

This is where most entrepreneurs stop too early. They figure out who, how, and what - but they skip the most powerful differentiator of all :

Why do you really do this work?

"I want to make money" isn't a purpose that stands out. Everyone wants that.

But "I want to prove that your best years don't have to be behind you"? That's a mission people will rally around.

Your deeper purpose is what transforms followers into true fans. It's what makes people share your content, refer friends, and stay loyal for years.

Three levels of purpose :

Level 1: Personal gain - "I want financial freedom"

Level 2: Client outcome - "I want to help people build successful businesses"

Level 3: Bigger movement - "I want to change how society views aging and potential"

Level 3 is where you become unforgettable.

When you stand for something bigger than yourself, you attract people who share that vision. They don't just buy your service - they join your cause.

People don't just want solutions. They want to be part of something meaningful.

Your deeper purpose could be fighting ageism, proving it's never too late to start, or showing that wisdom beats youth in building sustainable success.

Whatever it is, it should make you feel energized just thinking about it.

Action step: Complete this sentence: "If I could change one thing about how the world treats people like me, it would be _______ ."

That's your deeper purpose. That's what will make you stand out in a crowded market.

The "Stand Out Audit" - 4 Questions to Ask Yourself

Now that you understand the framework, here's how to apply it immediately.

These 4 questions will reveal exactly where you need to get more specific to stand out:

Question 1: Who is your ONE ideal client?

Write down their age, situation, biggest struggle, and what keeps them up at night. If you can't describe them like a real person, you're still too broad.

Question 2: What's your signature approach?

Complete this: "Unlike others who _______ , I help people by _______."

Your approach should feel natural to you, yet distinct from everyone else.

Question 3: What's your authentic edge?

What about your story, background, or perspective makes you different? Stop hiding this - start leading with it.

Question 4: What's your bigger mission?

Beyond helping individual clients, what change do you want to see in the world? This becomes your rallying cry.

The reality check: If your answers could apply to hundreds of other entrepreneurs, you're not specific enough yet.

The goal: Someone should read your answers and think, "That 's exactly what I need," or "That's definitely not for me ." Both reactions are perfect.

Action step: Answer all 4 questions in writing . Then ask yourself: "Would someone remember me after reading this?"

If the answer is yes, you're ready to stand out. If not, keep refining until you are.

Conclusion

Here's the truth most people won't tell you :

Standing out isn't about being perfect. It's about being specific.

You don't need years of preparation, the latest marketing tactics, or a flawless track record. You just need the courage to stop trying to appeal to everyone.

The four pillars we covered today—whom you serve, how you serve them, what makes you different, and why you do this work—are your roadmap to standing out in any crowded market.

But remember: different beats perfect every time .

While others are still trying to figure out how to be the best at everything , you can start building your audience by being authentically , specifically yourself .

Your age, your experience, your perspective - these aren't obstacles to overcome. There are advantages to leveraging.

The question isn't whether you're ready to compete online.

The question is: Are you ready to stop competing and start standing out?

Your move, wise adventurer.

🎂 Birthday Special: 50% Off Annual Subscription My birthday is coming up, so I'm giving YOU the gift. Get 50% off a full year of proven strategies for building your digital business after 50. This deal only comes around once a year.

50 % Off Annual Subscription