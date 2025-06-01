Hey, wise adventurer,

We weren’t taught at any school how to run an online business.

Younger people grew up with laptops and digital games. I started using a computer regularly when I was 26, and I remember the early days of the Internet. You may feel intimidated by younger people's fluency in using the digital space.

But you have a serious advantage - a real-life experience that can not be replaced by AI and any other technology.

Although you may never be as informed as younger people on many topics about technology, you don’t have to be. The digital economy is for everyone, regardless of age. I started writing online in my 50s, which allowed me to quit my last 9-to-5 job.

I will share seven powerful secrets to speed up your online success after 50.

Image by the author using Canva

1. Own Your Mind

Whatever you think you can do—and can’t—is your reality.

“You can’t teach an old dog new tricks.” “I’m too late to learn tech.” Sound familiar?

Those nagging doubts aren’t facts—they’re roadblocks. If you want to build a lifestyle business after fifty, your first and most powerful tool is your own mindset.

Why Mindset Is Everything

Beliefs → Behavior → Results.

Whatever you tell yourself becomes your reality. If you’re convinced, “I’ll never get this,” you won’t even start. Swap “I can’t” for “I’ll do it,” and watch how fast momentum builds.

This isn’t about dreaming of billionaire status or instant fame. It’s about steady progress toward the life you truly want.

It starts with simple, consistent steps.

Too many people fixate on hitting six- or seven-figure earnings from day one—and forget the very first milestone: earning that first dollar online.

Break it down into manageable steps, and celebrate every win, no matter how small.

You don’t need a massive number of subscribers to build a comfortable income. An engaged audience of 3,000–5,000 subscribers can sustain a full-time living. I monetized my Substack from the first week, but usually, 1 K is an important milestone. That may help you in your journey.

Making money online is not rocket science. Millions of people earn more money than you. Not because they are more intelligent or talented.

But because they have the right mindset and take action.

2. Ruffle Feathers, Win Attention and True Fans

You must stand out to get attention online.

Without attention, you will be invisible, and no one will listen to what you say.

That means you need to showcase not only your expertise but also your personality and dare to speak out and fight a common enemy. Sometimes you’ll piss off some people.

I reject the notion of a rigid, one-size-fits-all path in life. I love freedom and living on my own terms, anywhere I want. That prospect annoys people who stick to the pre-designed route without ever questioning better options.

The reason that most people are unhappy is because they are rigid:

ideologically

emotionally

physically

Those who adapt, experiment, and build lives around their values are the ones who find meaning and joy. So dare to ruffle feathers.

Your boldest stands will attract the audience that truly resonates with you.

3. Use What You Have and Get Going

You don’t need to learn a hundred new skills.

Work with the skills you already have. We all have constraints, but instead of making excuses, use them to push you forward and drive innovation. Be flexible and innovative.

When I started my journey, I worked a 9-to-5 job. So, like you, I was limited with time. But I didn’t use it as an excuse. It actually motivated me to get out of this situation (I hated that job).

I wrote every single day for about six months, and that made a difference. I also resigned from any social life during the weekends. After 3 months, I quit my job.

Time compounds on what you put into it. If you give it excuses, it will give you more excuses.

But if you take action, you will make progress.

4. What Works for Top Creators Won’t Work for You.

Too many beginners binge on guru advice—and then wonder why they’re disappointed.

The truth is, tactics that fuel six- or seven-figure launches rely on authority, traffic, and budgets you don’t have yet.

Let’s get honest about what you can—and should—do right now.

The Course Paradox

• Selling online courses used to be a gold mine. Today, average conversion rates typically range from 1% to 3%.

• With just a few hundred subscribers, you’ll struggle to make meaningful income.

• Your "signature course" debut is riskier than tuition because no one knows you yet. Start with Services, Not Products

Instead of waiting for course-ready authority:

• Offer “Done-For-You” services (e.g., writing, design, or marketing packages)

• Offer “Done-With-You” services (one-on-one consulting or coaching)

Those models enable you to monetize from day one, receive genuine testimonials, and build your reputation. Copy the Right People

The digital landscape pivots every 2–3 years. Rather than mimic top creators who launched with huge lists and budgets, follow someone just a step or two ahead of you.

• They’ve recently faced your same constraints.

• Their advice is current, specific, and battle-tested in your niche.

Don’t wait to build an empire.

Serve real clients now, refine your offer, and let your success—and income—grow organically.

5. Be Ready to Fail—and Share It Publicly

You’ll never succeed online if you’re not prepared to fail.

Your first newsletter, offer, or product won’t be perfect—it may even flop.

Top creators and writers you admire all have public failures on their record. Those very missteps, now out in the open, taught them the lessons they needed to learn in order to win.

I experienced this myself. I launched four blogs and didn’t earn a single cent before I finally broke through. Most people would have quit—but each “failure” was a priceless lesson that sharpened my skills and mindset. Those lessons eventually gave me the confidence to quit my last 9-to-5.

Failure isn’t a setback. It’s your greatest teacher.

The only real failure is quitting too soon.

6. Done is Always Better than Perfect

People who succeed are the ones who take action.

Most people:

Overthink

Endlessly research

Are constantly in a learning mode

You will never feel fully ready or prepared.

The most I have ever learned, and that has given me results, came from taking action.

That means:

Writing content

Creating offers

Promoting and selling offers

Helping clients

Focus on activities that move the needle—getting attention and clients.

Share

7. The Inbox Advantage: Control Your Communication

An email list is one of the most valuable assets for your online business.

On social platforms, your visibility typically sits around 1–3%, and you can lose followers at any moment.

I learned this the hard way: I ran a Facebook group, and overnight, after an algorithm change, I lost 2,000 members. I’ll never forget the shock of watching my reach disappear.

Relying on social media is like building castles in the sand. By contrast, an email list—and the newsletter you send—puts you firmly in control. Your subscribers have asked to hear from you, and average open rates of 20–40% beat any social media metric hands-down. No lip-syncs, no trending dances—just your message delivered straight into inboxes that want to read it.

Why the Inbox Advantage Matters

• Ownership: You own your list; no platform can take it away from you.

• Consistency: Your messages aren’t subject to ever-changing algorithms.

• Engagement: A 20–40% open rate means real people are reading your words.

Build your inbox empire now, and you’ll have a direct line to the people who value your insight—no sandcastles required.

