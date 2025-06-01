Plus 50 Forward

Plus 50 Forward

Marylee Pangman 📝✍️📚
1d

Another great how-to get your rear in gear post, Jerry!!

Since you brought it up- #2 Piss some people off. I’ve heard others say this and I rarely have something to say that will ruffle feathers. I try to live in the positive. Now, I could be vocal about the imposter syndrome or fear of making money because I feel these are excuses not reasons to not move forward.

What holds me back? I guess I’m afraid of negating real psychological problems since I’ve never experienced them.

I always say, is doing this and failing going to kill you? What’s the worse that would happen if you charged what you’re worth or if you write your heart out loud?

Maybe I found my soapbox. What do you think?

Cassandra Zilinsky
1d

Excellent! Thank you so much! 🙏❤️🇨🇦❤️

