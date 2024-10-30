Changes are the only constant element of life, yet we all fear them.
We changed since the day we were born. Physically and mentally. And it’s an ongoing process that never ends.
Plus 50 Forward is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
So why are we so resistant to change?
W…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Plus 50 Forward to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.