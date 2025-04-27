Hey, wise adventurer,

I reinvented myself more times than Madonna.

I changed professions, industries, and countries I lived in. That allowed me to grow as a person, develop many valuable skills, network, discover new opportunities, learn about people and life, and stop worrying about what others thought of me.

Life is not a fairytale, though. Many things will end up not like you wanted. I had more challenging moments than you can imagine.

But without those difficult moments, I would never be who I am today.

I am so grateful for everything that happened to me. Even unpleasant moments and failures, because it taught me valuable lessons.

You can’t control how the world operates, but you can control your actions and navigate your path. Nothing is set in stone. And you can change your life if you're not happy with how it turned out.

You can reinvent yourself.

Focusing on your own journey is the best way to improve your life. And as long you keep breathing, you can change anything.

It’s never too late.

I started writing online in my 50s, and that led to my solopreneurship journey. Now, I can share what I've learned along the way and help others.

Most people wait too long, get overwhelmed, or convince themselves that it’s too late.

And that’s a real danger - waking up 5, 10, or 20 years from now in the exact same place, wondering what could have been.

But it may take you years to figure it out, so I focused on the specific key shifts inspired by successful people who reinvented themselves.

I will share them with you so you can deploy them to improve your life.

Image by the author using Canva

Act instead of waiting for permission.

Don’t wait - nobody will save you.

Most people wait for the right time, for the perfect opportunity, or for some luck. Stop wasting your time waiting because nobody will choose you or save you.

I left my scientific career behind after getting my PhD. Some people said that I would ruin my life. I packed up and relocated to London to pursue my new career in fashion & beauty.

Take action without waiting for anyone’s permission.

Accept failure and fear as a necessary part of the process.

The school and corporate systems teach us to avoid failure at any cost.

That is why so many people struggle in adulthood and conform to societal expectations even if they don’t serve them.

Fear is normal, but do what you are afraid of anyway.

Reinventors don’t just fear the failure. They expect it. They see it as feedback, not a final.

Some of my business offers flopped, and your first one probably won’t make millions, either. Treat it like an opportunity to improve it based on the feedback and data.

Embrace the failure - the faster you fail, the quicker you grow.

Reinvention isn’t about avoiding mistakes - it’s about learning how to navigate them.

Commit to the process, not just the outcome

Everyone wants just the results.

But reinventors stick to the process even if they don’t see the results straight away.

This is important if you want to build a solid online income. Everything requires daily actions, and at first, nobody will even pay attention to you.

I built an email list before, and previously, it took me about a year to reach 1,000 subscribers. But here at Substack, I built a community of over 4,800 in just 9 months by following this system.

You don’t just arrive at reinvention - you built it step by step.

If you're obsessing over the results and ignoring the work, you won’t get there.

Rewrite your identity

Reinvention is not only about what you do -it is also about who you believe you are.

Most people try to change their lives without changing their identity, and that’s why they fail.

When I started treating online writing seriously, I became a writer by doing what professional writers do. Writing every day, publishing, and quickly became 2X top writer on Medium.

If you hold on to your old identity, you'll never be able to reinvent yourself. Stop saying I want to become an entrepreneur or writer and start acting like you already are one.

What you do will confirm who you are, and who you are determines what you do.



Change the way you think, and your life will change.

Create a new environment

If you struggle with reinvention, your environment may hold you back.

If your surroundings don’t match the person who you want to become, change it. That could mean:'

Your daily habits

People you spend time with

The content that you consume

That sometimes means moving abroad. I did it a few times, and that helped me not only to reinvent my career but also to quit bad habits like smoking cigarettes and drinking alcohol.

Reinvention happens when you put yourself in the right conditions to grow.

Your Next Chapter Starts Today

Reinvention isn’t a destination—it’s a daily choice.

You’ve already done the hardest part: deciding you’re ready to grow.

Now, it’s about turning that decision into action.

But where do you start? How do you translate skills you’ve honed over decades into an online business—one that fits your life, fuels your curiosity, and funds your dreams?

This is where so many get stuck. They overcomplicate, overthink, or underestimate what they already bring to the table.

That’s why I created The Simple Skills-to-Profit System: How to Start an Online Business Using Skills You Already Have.

Finally, turn “someday” into today.

Your skills are enough. Your experience is valuable.

And your time?

It’s now.

P.S.

The best part of reinvention? You get to define what success looks like

Your next chapter is waiting. Let’s write it.

