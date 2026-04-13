Plus 50 Forward

Plus 50 Forward

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Melanie R. Jordan NBC-HWC's avatar
Melanie R. Jordan NBC-HWC
3h

This is an encouraging piece Jerry to help others stop getting ready to get ready.

Your point about the education and career navigation you do being a compliance strategy vs. a success strategy is spot on.

I've been non-compliant for a long time and proud of it :)

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