Hey, wise adventurer,

We live in a world where a 25-year-old using ChatGPT is treated as the future, while a 60-year-old with 35 years of experience is treated as obsolete.

That’s not OK.

But you don’t need anyone’s permission to build something of your own—something that gives you control and freedom.

I started writing online in my 50s. It allowed me to quit my last job. Many members of our Plus 50 Forward community are launching new projects in their 50s, 60s, and 70s.

Your voice and story matter. Not only to change the trajectory of your life but to show others what’s really possible.

While corporations try to make you obsolete and invisible, you have aces up your sleeve that they don’t see coming. If you’re still in a 9-5, you can use it to support you financially while you build your newsletter and income streams.

Here’s what most people don’t realize: some of your biggest perceived weaknesses as an over-50 creator are actually your greatest advantages.

Let me show you five of them.

Image by the author

Not mastering AI

AI is everywhere. And most of the time, it is painfully obvious.

Why? Because most people don’t know how to use it properly. The result? Generic, soulless content that all sounds the same.

Here’s the twist: if you haven’t mastered AI yet, that can be your unique advantage.

Some people may think I’m crazy. But in a world flooded with poorly written AI-generated content, your raw, “imperfect” newsletter stands out immediately.

I’m not against AI. But I’m tired of the same-looking newsletters with generic content. No personality. No real insights. No lived experience.

That’s where your honest, raw, and unique voice comes in.

You don’t have to be super original and innovative. The fact that you put in genuine effort—real thoughts and insights based on your actual experience—is exactly what people are hungry for. Including your mistakes, failures, and setbacks.

Just think about it. Would you rather read something human or AI-produced?

Life is not a linear story written by corporate experts.

Your unique human voice is your edge.

Don’t polish it away.

Not Being Tech-Savvy

I am a bit obsessed with technology.

I‘ve built many websites and blogs using various platforms. I’ve experimented with funnels and multiple lead magnets. But here’s what I’ve learned: you don’t need any of this nowadays to be successful.

I had my first standalone website about 20 years ago. It was a different era, and the technology and methods have improved drastically since then.

The truth? You don’t need to be tech-savvy to run a successful newsletter.

Anybody can run a profitable newsletter on Substack. You don’t need technical skills—just an understanding of how the platform works. That’s all.

You can learn it easily by watching YouTube tutorials and implementing what you know.

Monetization is simpler than ever:

Paid subscriptions directly on Substack

Separate sections for your offers linked to a Stripe account

Outside platforms like Gumroad, PayHip, Calendly, Stan Store, Podia, Skool, or anything else you want to sell on

I initially didn’t want to move my newsletter to Substack because it lacks automation sequences. But you can handle automated sequences through Gumroad or any email service provider (Kit, GetResponse, MailerLite, Beehiiv, or others).

The era of complicated funnels is over. Lean, direct business models (newsletter → offer) outperform them every time.

Simplicity wins. And that’s good news for you.

You’re “Behind on Trends”

Algorithms change all the time. On every platform.

Organic social media reach is at its lowest ever. Only 1-3% of your followers actually see your content. The rest? Buried by the algorithm.

Many people try to keep up. They chase algorithm hacks, tricks, and virality. But it’s practically impossible—the rules change before you’ve even learned them.

Here’s what most creators miss:

The only way to stay truly connected with your audience is to build an email list and publish a newsletter.

That’s it. No algorithm between you and your reader.

Algorithms change weekly. Human psychology hasn’t changed in thousands of years.

While others chase the latest platform trick, you focus on what actually moves people:

Real connection

Genuine stories

Timeless truths

Being “behind on trends” means you’re not distracted by noise. You’re focused on what actually matters.

That’s not a weakness. That’s your true power.

Share

You Don’t Need to Build a Personal Brand Empire

You’re not desperate to become an influencer or chase 7-figure dreams.

Good. That gives you freedom most creators don’t have.

It’s OK to hustle when you’re in your 20s or 30s. But in your 50s and beyond? It’s the easiest way to run yourself down and lose your mind.

Alex Hormozi is a multimillionaire and 21 years my junior. I respect what he’s built, but I’m not interested in his business model or lifestyle. Leading teams and being productive all the time is not my goal.

And it doesn’t have to be yours either.

There are so many ways to create income streams from your newsletters. I sell an eBook, mini-courses, paid subscriptions, and 1:1 consultations.

What works for gurus isn’t going to work for you. With a small audience, you often need to start with less scalable models—like 1:1 coaching or services. That’s not a limitation—it’s a smarter starting point. You can always build toward more scalable offers later.

Always test and find out what works for you. What’s best for others may be a nightmare for you. Different models require different skills.

Choose the option that creates your best lifestyle—not someone else’s.

You are too old

I remember from my childhood that anybody over 40 was considered old.

But that was in the seventies. The world is a different place now, and lifespans have increased. By 2050, the number of people over 80 will triple. The definition of “old” is shifting—and so is the market.

The digital economy has evolved rapidly over the past three years. There was so much noise about technology, AI, and new monetization methods. But those trends are stabilizing now.

And something interesting is happening:

People are tired of twenty-something-year-old gurus

There is a real hunger for real experts with real-life experience

People want to learn from those who have actually done it. Who has been through it? Not someone who learned it from a YouTube video last week and packaged it into a course by Friday.

Anybody can sound like an expert thanks to AI. But real expertise takes more than sounding clever.

Your real-life battles, failures, and obstacles make you more knowledgeable than over 90% of online “gurus.”

I’m not against young people. On the contrary, I support and admire those who work for themselves and don’t follow the traditional path. That path is no longer valid in this economy.

But real expertise takes time. There are no shortcuts.

Your age isn’t a liability—it’s precisely what the market is hungry for.

Share

The Bottom Line

Let’s recap what we’ve covered:

Not mastering AI — Your raw, human voice cuts through the noise of generic AI-generated content.

Not being tech-savvy — Lean, simple business models outperform complicated funnels. Simplicity wins.

Being “behind on trends” — You focus on timeless truths and real connection, not algorithm tricks that change weekly.

Not needing a personal brand empire — You have the freedom to build around your ideal lifestyle, not someone else’s.

Being “too old” — Your decades of real-life experience are exactly what the market is hungry for.

See the pattern?

Everything you thought was holding you back is actually working in your favor.

The digital economy is shifting. The era of hype, hustle, and twenty-something gurus is fading. People are craving depth, authenticity, and real expertise.

That’s you.

You don’t need to become someone else. You don’t need to master every new tool or chase every trend. You just need to show up, share your experience, and build real connections with people who need what you know.

The only thing standing between you and a thriving newsletter is starting—and staying consistent.

If you’re looking for a clear, step-by-step path to grow your Substack audience, I created a mini-course called “The 1K Substack Subscribers in 5 Months: Proven Growth System.” It’s the exact system I used to build my own newsletter. No hacks. No tricks. Just what actually works.

Quick bonus: The first 3 people who enroll this week get a personalized one-page Substack review from me. I’ll look at your profile, newsletter description, and About page—and share my honest feedback on what’s working and what could be improved.

Your voice matters. Your experience matters. And the world needs to hear it.

Now go write.

P.S.

Which of these five “flaws” resonated with you the most?

Hit reply and let me know—I read every response.