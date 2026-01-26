Hey, wise adventurer,

You didn’t start a Substack just to write into the void. You want readers. Subscribers. Income.

So you chase tactics. Posting schedules. Growth hacks. The latest trick to game the algorithm.

But most people ignore a basic truth: getting the essentials right is the foundation of your success.

Your profile banner. Your bio. Your newsletter description. Your About page. Your welcome email. These five elements are what readers use to decide whether you’re worth their time.

And they decide fast. Three to four seconds. That’s it.

If your positioning is unclear—if visitors can’t immediately grasp who you are, what you offer, and why they should care—they move on. Gone. To someone else.

Here’s the painful part: that “someone else” might have a worse product. A weaker offer. Less experience than you. But if they communicate better, they win. They capture the hearts and minds of the people who should have been your readers.

Clarity beats quality when quality is invisible.

The good news? These five elements are fixable. Today. In one afternoon. And once you get them right, everything else you do on Substack works harder.

Let’s break them down.

Image by the author

Profile Banner: Your 3-Second Billboard

You never get a second chance at a first impression.

On Substack, your banner IS that first impression.

Last year, Substack introduced this feature—and most people either ignore it or waste it. Big mistake. It’s the first visual impression visitors get when they land on your personal profile page.

Think of it like a LinkedIn banner. Same function. Same opportunity. Same cost if you get it wrong.

The specs: 1200 × 400 pixels.

Screenshot by the author

How to set it up:

Go to your personal profile Click “Edit Profile” Create your design (1200×400) Click “Replace” and upload

Screenshot by the author

Simple. But what you put on that banner matters more than the mechanics.

What makes a banner work:

Show value upfront. Display what matters most to your audience immediately. No abstract images. No generic stock photos. What do you help people do?

Make a promise. What will readers get from following you? State it clearly and boldly. Vague banners attract nobody.

Brand yourself. Use consistent colors, fonts, and visual style. This builds recognition over time.

Use it as a launchpad. Promote key content, courses, or offerings. This is prime real estate—don’t leave it blank.

Your banner isn’t a decoration. It’s a filter. The right one attracts your people and repels the wrong ones.

That’s exactly what you want.

Bio: The Words That Follow You Everywhere

Your bio is your first impression. And it happens more often than you think.

When someone stumbles upon your Notes or a shared post, they first click your profile. Your bio shows up everywhere on Substack—in search results, recommendations, comments, and reposts. It’s working for you (or against you) even when you’re not looking.

Most bios fail because they’re vague. “Writer. Thinker. Coffee lover.” That tells me nothing. It gives me no reason to care.

A strong bio answers four questions:

1. What do you do? Give people context about who you are.

2. What is it about? Make clear what topics you cover.

3. Who is it for? Help people identify if it’s relevant to them.

4. What value do you give? Give them a reason to subscribe.

160 characters. Four questions. No room for fluff.

The Bio Formula:

[ROLE + CREDIBILITY] helping [WHO] achieve [SPECIFIC GOAL]. [PERSONAL ELEMENT / WHY IT MATTERS].

Example:

“A former scientist turned online writer & solopreneur. I help people over 50 monetize their expertise and take back control. Because success means freedom to work, live, and explore on your terms.”

Let’s break it down:

Role + Credibility: Former scientist turned online writer & solopreneur

Who: People over 50

Goal: Monetize their expertise and take back control

Why It Matters: Success means freedom to work, live, and explore on your terms

Every word earns its place. No filler. No jargon. Just clarity.

Image by the author

Below is a great example of a bio and profile banner that stands out by the one and only Robin Wilding .

Screenshot by the author

A weak bio makes people scroll past.

A strong bio makes them click “Subscribe.”

Newsletter Description: Why Should I Care?

Your newsletter description is your elevator pitch.

It appears on your homepage, on your sign-up page, and in Substack’s discovery features. When someone is deciding whether to subscribe, this is often the deciding factor.

Most descriptions are either too vague or too clever. “Thoughts on life, business, and everything in between.” That could be anyone. It could be anything. It’s nothing.

A strong description has three parts:

1. Subject Matter. Clear topic statement. What do you write about? No guessing games.

2. Target Audience. Who will benefit? Be specific about reader characteristics. When people see themselves, they pay attention.

3. Value Proposition. Unique benefits plus delivery frequency. What do they get and how often?

The Description Formula:

For [WHO]. [SPECIFIC VALUE / WHAT YOU OFFER]—so you can [DESIRED OUTCOME / TRANSFORMATION].

Example:

“For people over 50 ready to monetize their expertise. Practical strategies on writing, building an audience, and creating offers—so you can build income and freedom on your own terms.”

Let’s break it down:

Who: People over 50 ready to monetize their expertise

Specific Value: Practical strategies on writing, building an audience, and creating offers

Outcome: Build income and freedom on your own terms

Image by the author

Notice what’s missing: jargon, hype, vague promises. Just a clear answer to “Why should I subscribe?”

Your description isn’t the place to be clever.

It’s the place to be clear.

About Page: The Full Picture Before They Commit

Your About page is where curiosity turns into commitment.

Casual readers land here when they’re considering subscribing. They’ve seen your banner, read your bio, scanned your description. Now they want the full picture before they hand over their email.

Every visitor asks the same question: “Who are you and why should I care?”

Your About page must answer it clearly. No rambling. No life story. Just the information they need to make a decision.

What your About page must include:

A picture of you. Real photo. Not a logo. Not an avatar. People subscribe to people. A face builds trust.

What subscribers get. Topics you cover and how often. Set expectations upfront.

The benefits. How will their life be better? Don’t just list features—show the transformation.

Who you are. Relevant background only. Not your entire resume. Just the parts that make you credible on this topic.

Your mission. Why here? Why now? What drives you to write this newsletter?

Clear CTA to subscribe. Don’t make them hunt for the button. Tell them what to do next.

Optional but powerful:

Best posts (1-2 links) — let your writing prove your value

Something personal and unique — be human, not a brand

Most About pages are either empty or overwritten. Yours should be neither. Give readers exactly what they need to say yes.

Here is an example of a great About page by Jo Thompson, creator of the Gardening Mind. Check it out here.

Screenshot by the author

The About page isn’t about you.

It’s about what you can do for your ideal reader.

Welcome Email: Your First Real Conversation

Your welcome email is where the relationship begins.

Someone just subscribed. They gave you their email—a small act of trust. Your welcome email is your first direct communication with them. Make it count.

Most welcome emails are either missing entirely or feel like a corporate auto-reply. “Thanks for subscribing!” and nothing else. Wasted opportunity.

Your welcome email has three jobs:

Set expectations Build connection Guide new readers

The structure that works:

1. Opening. Warm, personal greeting. Not robotic. Not overly formal. Write like you’re welcoming a friend.

2. Value Statement. What will they learn? How often will you publish? What types of content will they receive? Answer these upfront so they know what’s coming.

3. Next Steps. Give them something to do right now. Read your most popular posts (include 2-3 links). Follow you on Notes. Join the discussion. Don’t leave them hanging.

4. Sign-off. Personal touch plus an invitation to engage. Ask them to reply. A simple “Hit reply and tell me what you’re working on” works.

Pro tips:

💡 Ask them to reply. This isn’t just friendly—it boosts deliverability. Email providers see replies as a signal that your emails are wanted.

💡 Keep it concise. Respect their time. This isn’t a manifesto. It’s a handshake.

💡 Include your photo. Builds connection. Reminds them there’s a real person behind the newsletter.

🎁 Add a surprise gift. A checklist, template, or useful resource. Small gesture, big impact. It shows you deliver value from day one.

Your welcome email sets the tone for everything that follows.

Make it personal. Make it useful. Make them glad they subscribed.

Plus 50 Forward

Bottom Line

Five elements. One afternoon. That’s all it takes to transform how people see your Substack.

Profile banner. Bio. Newsletter description. About page. Welcome email. These aren’t extras. They’re the foundation. Get them right and everything else—your posts, your offers, your growth—works harder.

But here’s what matters most:

Stand out in the age of AI.

In an era where most people use AI, everyone sounds generic and the same. Polished but hollow. Correct but forgettable.

This is actually good news. It’s easier than ever to stand out.

Use proven frameworks. Like everything I covered today, they work. They give you structure, so you’re not starting from a blank page.

Add YOUR uniqueness. Your personal message. Your story. Your voice. Frameworks are the skeleton—you are the soul.

Don’t be “perfect.” Just be clear. Sound human, not like a robot. Readers don’t want polished corporate speak. They want a real person.

Be clear. Be human. Be you.

That’s how you stand out instantly.

One more thing: don’t overthink this. Done beats perfect. You can refine later—but you can’t improve what doesn’t exist. Make it exist first. Improve it tomorrow.

Want a clear roadmap?

These five elements are your foundation. But what comes next?

You don’t need more information. You need clarity. A clear plan that tells you exactly what to focus on—and what to ignore.

Grab my free guide: Simplifying Digital Success After 50: Your 90-Day Substack Success Plan.

P.S.

I recently got a 5-star review saying: "This sounds doable for a retired RN to share my wealth of knowledge as a public health nurse."

That's the whole point. Not complicated. Not overwhelming. Just clear steps you can start today.

FREE SUBSTACK GUIDE