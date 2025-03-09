Hey, wise adventurer,

Getting attention is the first step to success in a digital economy.

The Internet is evolving constantly, and audiences are more educated and demand a more thoughtful approach to content creation than ever before.

I gained over 40,000 followers across Medium, LinkedIn, and Substack in less than three years. My posts have gone viral numerous times, with hundreds of thousands of people reading my articles. More importantly, in under five months, I grew my community to 1,000 engaged subscribers on Substack.

With so much content online, getting noticed is more challenging than ever. But to stay in the game, you need those eyeballs and excitement looking at your content.

I will share effective strategies for standing out and getting noticed in a sea of content.

Image by the author using Canva

Contrarian Views: Dare to Disagree

Let´s face it — most of the content online is very similar.

Stand out by challenging conventional wisdom and offering innovative ideas that could surprise people. People will notice you and think about things in new ways.

Saying things differently can be powerful. Challenging popular opinions with good research and logic can be fascinating. This makes people think harder about stuff they might take for granted.

Imagine thinking, “More features make a better app,” then someone says, “Sometimes less is better, like Google search or Apple design.” It makes you stop and think.

Here are some examples of successful contrarian thinking:

Creating income streams in the digital economy after 50 is too late? Absolutely not! I built my online income streams through writing, which eventually allowed me to quit my job. Many others in their 50s, 60s, and beyond have created similar paths to freedom. The digital economy offers opportunities for financial independence that traditional employment simply can't match.

Less stuff, more happiness? Most say to buy things to be happy. Minimalists say, “Nah, experiences and less stuff are better!” This challenges how we think about happiness.

Working from home? Before COVID, many said offices were best. Others said, “Work from anywhere!” Then COVID happened, and guess what? Working from home works! Now, the future of work looks to be different.

Embracing Imperfection in Vulnerable Stories

We all wear different masks in life. But forget perfect online personas.