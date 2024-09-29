The entire economy has changed, and what used to work has become obsolete.

For example, LinkedIn cofounder Reid Hoffman said in one of his clips that 9-5 jobs will become a thing of the past in 2034! This does not surprise me, but if you still doubt it, I want to tell you it comes from a man who predicted the rise of social media in …1997. So, I wouldn’t ignore it.

It is not a secret that finding a job is much harder for people over 40, and the older you are, the worse it gets.

Adjusting to new circumstances, being flexible, and capable of pivoting are the most important skills in the new economy.

Relying on one linear source of income (a job) is the most risky financial strategy, and having multiple income streams is the new reality.

This newsletter will share the 3 best ways to monetize digital economy strategies.

Image by the author using Canva

What things work now

Methods of making money on the Internet are constantly evolving. For example, the golden era of selling courses is over. The days when you could package information into a course, put a price on it, and sell it are gone.

Do not get me wrong, though. The e-learning market is constantly growing and is estimated to increase to about USD 842.64 billion in 2030. Creating cursers can significantly contribute to your income, but making it the main source is difficult.



People don't want to buy courses as much as they used to, partly because there is so much free information online.



Previously, information was very valuable because it was hard to find. Since the market was starting, everything was brand new, and all kinds of information were very useful.



What is valuable now? Time is valuable because it is scarce.

Therefore, instead of selling information, start selling implementation. Implementation is the actual process of doing the thing or getting results from that information.



You can do it in three different ways. Your pricing, business model, or business structure can change depending on your chosen method.

1. Do it for them

This is a service-based business model.

If you are over 50, you probably have more skills than you realize. Write down all the skills you have.

If you are unsure, think about what others ask you. They can be your family and friends.

You can refer to Fiverr or Upwork, which are some of the monetizable skills you can sell as a service.

But it doesn’t have to be associated with the digital economy. Many people make a great living on services like cleaning or gardening. But to scale this up, you need to hire other people, which requires different skills, like people management.

People will pay you for a skill they can not perform or don’t have the time to learn or do it.

Providing a service is the quickest way to generate revenue.

The disadvantage of this method is the least scalability. Your skills and time limit it.

2. Do it with them

This is coaching or consulting.

Instead of just providing a service, you walk your clients through a process. You are taking them on a transformation journey and doing this with them.

You can charge good money for this if you provide tangible results. But the key is access and accountability. This is where you, through direct access and accountability, can serve your clients.

Direct access to you and accountability are the differentiating factors versus just having knowledge.

3. Doing it with others

You can educate people in groups (community and cohorts).

Using that model also has some advantages for you and your audience. It increases your audience's likelihood of success because it provides accountability. Doing this alongside other people boosts engagement. Going through the entire program increases the competition rate and, ultimately, success.

Is it easier for you to scale up, as you can serve a larger number of clients than coaching one-on-one?

Creating a community or cohort and helping your clients go through a process together.

Summary

Online money-making methods constantly evolve due to changes in the global economy and market demand.

The market is constantly growing, but instead of selling the information, sell the implementation.

The three models that are very effective now are:

1. Do it for them. This is a service-based business model.

2. Do it with them. This is coaching and consulting.

3. Doing it with others. Create an online community or cohort.

If you are over 50, you have a lot of experience. Use decades of your unique expertise and follow those steps to monetize your skills in a digital economy:

Craft offer

Get attention

Educate people

Grow an email list

Build trust and authority

Shamelessly promote yourself

You can focus on one of them or combine more strategies. I do two of the strategies above.

Every step has more nuances, and if you want clarity, DM me “Solopreneur Launchpad.”

Your success depends on your decisions and actions.

P.S.

What is your favorite monetizing strategy in a digital economy?



