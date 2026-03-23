Plus 50 Forward

Plus 50 Forward

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Marylee Pangman, Author's avatar
Marylee Pangman, Author
1d

This is a great exercise Jerry! If I was starting anew at 50+, it would guide me to my next adventure.

Fortunately, this time around, I’m where I want to be.

I’d love to see what people come up with from this exercise.

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