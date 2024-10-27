Growing and monetizing your audience is the most important part of your online business.

But focus on the right growth indicators to succeed.

An email list is your digital estate's most important business asset. If you are not building one, you leave money on the table.

How do I know? I have about 40 K followers across Medium, LinkedIn, and Substack. I have built three email lists before and gained almost 800 subscribers in three months on Substack.

Your number of followers can indicate your growth, but it is more of a vanity metric (especially on Medium).

What really matters is your email list and your ability to convert them into paying clients.

The rest is just a noise and distraction.

In this post, I will share 3 simple ways to attract the right audience faster and grow your email list to build a foundation for success.

Image by the author using Canva

Optimize your profile

Think of your profile as a sales page.

Optimize your profile before writing or posting because a poor-quality or confusing profile will be a missed opportunity.

Clarity is essential.

Everyone who visits your profile should easily understand what you do, who you help, and what results they can expect from working with you.

That is why you should have a unique value proposition. If you don’t know how to do it, check out this guide.

Include a picture in your profile.

Fortunately, it is not a beauty pageant. But think how you want to be seen. Do you want to look trustworthy, kind, serious, helpful? Align it with your business goals.

You have only one chance to make a good first impression, so make it count.

Use social blogging to your advantage

Social blogging is publishing where your target audience already is.

All you need to do for social blogging is show up consistently and share your experience and skills. This will make it much easier for your ideal clients to discover you.

You multiply your reach, distribution, reach, and accessibility compared to a traditional blog that you own. Who cares if you own your blog if nobody knows that it exists? It is like a drop in the ocean.

Have a look at some data that you can use for social blogging:

LinkedIn (registered 850+ million users with hundreds of millions active)

Quora (about 300+ million monthly active users)

Medium (estimated 100+ million monthly active users)

Substack (estimated 35+ million active subscribers across all newsletters)

X (formerly Twitter) has about 450 + million active users

Vocal ( estimated 1 + million members)

Also, all those platforms are already established and have high domain scores. Use this to your advantage.

Make it easier for yourself and use proven methods.

Write for your audience

Did you know that businesses that understand who their ideal customers are can be up to 78% better at finding great leads (new people who can become your paid clients)?

The primary benefits of knowing your audience:

Focused Marketing:

Target the right audience

Reduce wasted resources

2. Product/Service Development:

Create offerings that truly resonate

Solve real problems for your customers

3. Better Customer Relationships:

Understand needs and preferences

Provide a better customer experience

In reality, you need to know precisely who you are talking to. Otherwise, you will never be able to grow your list, create offers that your audience wants, and convert them into paying clients.

Knowing who your client is, you can genuinely connect with means that you:

Speak their language

Address their specific pain points

Highlight benefits that resonate with their values

Be present where they are (online and offline)

Provide value before asking for anything in return

Write for your audience, and you will succeed.

Summary

It is easy to get overwhelmed by the abundance of information, especially when you start and are unsure what really works.

Focus on what matters builds the business: attracting the right audience and growing the email list.

By building an email list, you have complete control over communication with your audience and convert them into paying clients. About 80—100% of the income is generated via email and newsletters.

It is nice to have many followers, but it is not a guarantee of your income.

Your online presence and content are a magnet to attract your ideal audience and grow an email list. There are 3 simple ways you can speed up your success:

Optimize your profile. The first impression matters - show what you do, who you help, and what results they can expect from working with you. Use social blogging. Post your content where your audience already is. That way, you can leverage the Internet's real power—its global access and 24/7 distribution. Choose one platform at first instead of trying to be everywhere. Write for your audience. If you know your ideal audience, you know what to write about, what offers to create, and how to develop a marketing strategy. Having clarity on your audience is the foundation of your success.

You don’t have to get everything right from the beginning. It is entirely normal to evolve and pivot. It’s part of the solopreneurship journey.

First, focus on attracting the right audience and growing your email list. Then, convert them into paying clients.

Happy business building.

P.S.

If you want more clarity, you can become a funding member and book a 1:1 Roadmap Call with me. During that call, I will help you build an action plan for starting or improving your solo business (1 hour).