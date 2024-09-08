It is OK to hustle in your 20s, 30s and even 40s. But when you are older than 50, you are looking for something different that aligns with your lifestyle and doesn´t cost you health and personal relationships.

The Internet gives leverage, crucial in any business, and allows you to grow and sell 24/7 globally.

If you don´t do it, you leave money on the table.

Online entrepreneurship is constantly evolving, and competition is stronger than ever. The barrier to entry is so low that anyone with Internet access can start.

Without putting in time and effort, you will see little or no results.

In this newsletter, I introduce 3 simple steps to building a solo business for entrepreneurs over 50, 60, 70, or older in just a few hours per day.

Image by the author using Canva

Write

Writing is an essential skill in the digital economy.

I start every day by writing content for at least an hour.

It does not mean you have to be a professional writer. But if you want to be successful in any niche, you need strong writing skills.

Blog — writing.

Ebook — writing.

Website — writing

Messages — writing.

Newsletter — writing.

Landing page- writing.

Digital course — writing.

YouTube script—writing.

Social media post-writing.

The most effective way to differentiate yourself is by being unique and creating your niche. This way, you become the top voice instead of constantly competing with others.

Writing is essential because that is how you communicate and build trust and authority. But do not just spam people by constantly bombarding them with your offers.

Educate your audience, entertain them, and share your personal stories.

Grow

You need eyes on your content to grow your business, so you should focus for another hour on growth strategies: marketing and traffic generation.

Attention is one of the most important currencies in the digital realm. Therefore, you need to create content and drive traffic to it.

Traffic refers to people viewing and consuming your content on your chosen platform.

It can be short, medium, and long-form content. Or a combination of all three of them.

I prefer organic (not paid) content because it generates better quality leads (your prospects). But if you have a budget (and knowledge) for advertising, go for it.

I did some advertising using Google and Facebook ads for my previous (traditional) business with some success. But to be honest, paid advertising is a skill, and if you do not know how to do it, you better hire someone, or else you may lose the money.

Focus on one or a maximum of two platforms, especially at the beginning. You can always add another one.

Analyze the data and feedback and double down on what works.

Part of the growth strategy is commenting on other people's accounts in your niche to grow your audience. With the right approach, you can ¨ “borrow” an already-existing audience, and they may become your clients.

But you can´t just comment:¨that´s great, ¨ or ¨I agree”. You must add value and make it memorable so people follow you and become interested in your offer.

That works particularly well on any social media platform and Substack using Notes.

Keep it simple.

Monetize

During the third hour, concentrate on monetization, including product creation, converting prospects into paying clinets, and offers.

You have to be proactive to see success, especially when you have just started and do not have a massive following.

Instead of chasing the number of followers, focus on monetization. So many influencers with a massive following don´t know how to monetize their skills.

If you are over 50, you have a massive advantage over them, as you have decades of experience. Focus on creating offers and content that convert an audience into paying clients.

Reach out to your audience and convert them into paying clients using:

Calls

Newsletter

DM (direct messages)

A combination of all of them

Find out what works for you by analyzing the data and numbers. The numbers don´t lie.

Focus on helping people, and money will follow.

Convert Kit's 2024 State of the Creator Economy revealed that newsletters and emails are the most popular content. About 80-100 % of sales come from emails and newsletters.

Only a tiny percentage (about 2-3%) will see your content organically on social media. Newsletters and emails do not rely on constantly manipulated algorithms.

Your email list is the most important asset in a digital economy.

Summary

This is an example of 3 hours per day simple steps to building a solo business for over 50 entrepreneurs.

To grow your business, focus on all three daily activities and share the time spent.

Write (create content)

Grow (marketing and drive traffic)

Monetize (product and offer creation, converting prospects into paying clients )

Having a coaching, service, or consulting business will take you more time. Just make sure you spread all those activities equally.

Some people focus too much on growing or creating an offer and neglect other aspects of growing a business. Avoid that because you may end up with an offer or product nobody wants or a great product that nobody will buy because you do not have an email list.

If you don´t have 3 hours daily, delegate just half of this time. You have to start somewhere.

There are more nuances to any of these steps, but it will depend on your offer and skills.

Happy business building around your lifestyle!

P.S.

Message me directly with questions related specifically to your solopreneurship journey.