Hey, wise adventurer,

Writing is one of the most valuable skills in the digital economy.

But not all writing is equal.

If you want to be successful (meaning help people and make money by doing it) on Substack (or anywhere else), you must convert your readers into paying clients. Regardless of your niche.

If you are serious about writing, you must treat it as a business.

Understanding how to write copy and create a sales funnel is essential for any business. Even if you use AI as a writing assistant.

Writing copy helped me to sell many offers for myself and my clients.

I share three essential copy strategies to help you achieve your goals.

Image by the author using Canva

1. Creating a Killer Hook

Hooks has one goal - to grab the reader’s attention.

You know that getting attention becomes more challenging in the sea of content. But an excellent copy keeps readers’ attention.

Where you can see hooks:

Ads

Webinars

Headlines

Substack Notes

Opening of videos

Email subject lines

Even content

You can use a few proven methods to create killer hooks:

Something controversial

Examples:

The stock market is about to crash

Why buying a house is a bad idea

Something surprising

Examples: