3 Powerful Copy Strategies That Make 50+ Creators Stand Out and Earn More
The Strategic Framework for Monetizing Your Life Experience
Hey, wise adventurer,
Writing is one of the most valuable skills in the digital economy.
But not all writing is equal.
If you want to be successful (meaning help people and make money by doing it) on Substack (or anywhere else), you must convert your readers into paying clients. Regardless of your niche.
If you are serious about writing, you must treat it as a business.
Understanding how to write copy and create a sales funnel is essential for any business. Even if you use AI as a writing assistant.
Writing copy helped me to sell many offers for myself and my clients.
I share three essential copy strategies to help you achieve your goals.
1. Creating a Killer Hook
Hooks has one goal - to grab the reader’s attention.
You know that getting attention becomes more challenging in the sea of content. But an excellent copy keeps readers’ attention.
Where you can see hooks:
Ads
Webinars
Headlines
Substack Notes
Opening of videos
Email subject lines
Even content
You can use a few proven methods to create killer hooks:
Something controversial
Examples:
The stock market is about to crash
Why buying a house is a bad idea
Something surprising
Examples:
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Plus 50 Forward to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.