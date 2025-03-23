Hey, wise adventurer,

The Internet provides abundant information and advice on creating online income for young hustlers.

It’s OK to hustle in your 20s and 30s, but if you are over 50, you look for something that aligns with your lifestyle and doesn’t neglect your health and relationships.

I have tried and failed many times, but eventually, I quit my last 9-5 job in 2022 when I was in my 50s.

Due to economic and social changes, more and more people are starting their digital income journey in their 50s, 60s, 70s, and beyond. That trend is growing because of soaring living costs and medical care expenses.

There are so many different business models and frameworks that it can be truly overwhelming. They all work, but figuring out what works best may take too much time.

¨One day, you will wake up, and there won’t be any more time to do the things you’ve always wanted. Do it now¨ - Paulo Coelho

This newsletter will focus on the power habits that work for me and many other digital solopreneurs over 50.

Image by the author using Canva

1. Write (1 Hour Daily)

Writing is the foundation of the digital economy.

But most people fall into the trap of content creation. Writing content and building a business requires different skills.

Too many writers make little or no money, while average writers who treat their writing as a business make a great living. Even with a small following, they focus on building digital business assets (like an email list and digital products), solving problems, and promoting their offers.

Every successful business has products or services for sale.

Create and offer content around it

With decades of experience, you have valuable knowledge that could transform lives.

This system will help you package and sell it effectively. (Save $10 by using CODE—MINUS10.)

Your offer will depend on your skill set and experience, but easier to sell are:

Consulting/coaching

DFY (done for you ) business services

It is not salesy to promote your offers. On the contrary, keeping your knowledge and skills to yourself is selfish.

How else will you help your clients?

2. Grow (1 Hour Daily)