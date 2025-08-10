Hi, wise adventurer,

After 50, you don't have time for advice that wasn't meant for you.

Most information about starting an online business is for twenty-something-year-olds.

But you need approaches that leverage your experience, not ignore it.

When I started my solopreneurship path, I wasted years following advice designed for beginners. Most guidance assumes you have:

No developed skills

No professional experience

Unlimited time to "figure it out"

None of that applies to you.

Here's what happens when you follow the wrong playbook:

You stay stuck in research mode, endlessly comparing options

You jump from one side hustle to another, hoping this time will be different

You waste months or years without real progress

I know because I lived it. I failed at:

Four different blogs

Multiple affiliate marketing attempts

Several ventures I can't even explain now

The problem? I was following strategies meant for college dropouts, not experienced professionals.

There are multiple ways to make money online, and they all work. But most people over 50 make the same critical mistakes—not because they lack ability, but because they're using the wrong roadmap.

I know these mistakes intimately because I made them, and my clients make them too at the beginning.

In this newsletter, I'm sharing the 3 main reasons killing your online business after 50 and how to fix them.

Let's dig in!

Overthinking

This is the number 1 killer of your online business dream.

Overthinking means replaying ideas without taking action. Instead of selecting a business idea and following through, you:

Play out different scenarios of what can go wrong

Talk yourself out of ideas before testing them

Procrastinate for weeks, months, or years

Why this happens:

Fear of making the wrong move

Looking 50 steps into the future instead of focusing on the next one

Trying to control outcomes (which you can't)

The reality: Overthinking is a delay tactic. Only action gives you feedback, and feedback gives you control.

The solution: Make a decision and take action. You will figure out everything by doing, not by reading or researching.

It's better to make mistakes than stay trapped in overthinking hell.

Missing a Clear Offer

Every business sells something.

It's the only way to:

Solve your client's problems

Help them transform from point A to point B

Get paid for the value you provide

Common mindset blocks:

Feeling "cringy" about selling

Thinking your skills aren't valuable

Not knowing what to offer

You sold your time and skills to employers for decades. The internet is just a different environment—and a better one, because you can attract clients globally all year round.

Your advantage: You have decades of experience. What you take for granted can transform someone else's life, no matter how ordinary it seems to you.

Action step: Create a profitable offer based on your professional skills, or even a hobby.

Anything people will pay to learn or have done for them.

Skipping List Building

Every serious business has an email list.

You can start without an email list. There are many ways of selling your offer. But the truth is that without an email list, it’s not sustainable.

Here's why email wins:

No algorithm decides who sees your message. Social media shows your post to 1-3% of your followers (the lowest ever). When you email your list, they actually receive it.

You own the relationship. TikTok could ban you tomorrow. Facebook could change its rules. Your email list stays with you forever.

Email subscribers convert to buyers at 10 x the rate of social media followers. Quality engagement beats vanity metrics every single time.

You have to drive traffic to your offer.

Moreover, you need eyeballs every day, and if you want to make money, you need at least hundreds of eyeballs weekly and thousands monthly. And what is the best way than sending messages directly to your prospects’ inboxes.

Substack advantage. This is the perfect platform to build a monetizable audience organically (without paying for ads) or even using a lead magnet. I built a community of over 5,000 members in a year and established four income streams using proven methods.

I analyzed hundreds of top Substackers, distilled what moves the needle, and tested it. It’s about following simple principles that create predictable growth. No need to reinvent the wheel or waste months or even years figuring it out yourself.

This is the exact system. Use code MINUS40 for a $40 discount.

But the Substack opportunity won’t last forever, and as it slowly becomes mainstream, its growth will inevitably slow down.

95% of Substack newsletters disappear within a year. Not because the authors lack writing skills, but because they don’t have a system.

Consistency and good writing skills are no longer sufficient. You need to understand what exactly works on Substack and what doesn’t. And how you can build and monetize your newsletter without burning out.

Don't Overcomplicate It

Your simple action plan:

Start with what you know

Stop overthinking and start acting

Create your offer

Build and promote it to your email list

This is a sustainable way to help others and build your business.

That's it. Keep it simple and profitable.

P.S.

What mistakes did you make starting your online business?

Hit reply and share—I read every response.