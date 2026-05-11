Hey, wise adventurer,

No matter where I am in the world, I keep meeting the same person. Smart. Experienced. Over 50. And quietly losing precious time on mistakes that are completely avoidable.

I'm currently based in Albania — Adriatic Sea on one side, and work on the other. New place, same routine: write, connect, help people. I posted in a local expat group and, within days, had two coffee meetings lined up.

I meet people from all walks of life wherever I go. But when I reached out this time, I was intentional. I was only interested in connecting with people who were either running a business or actively building something online. No offense to anyone else. I just don’t like wasting time — mine or theirs.

Two people said yes.

One has a real estate business. The other — let’s call her Kate, originally from New York — has a YouTube channel and a Shopify store selling T-shirts.

What I saw in Kate’s situation gave me three lessons I want to share with you today. Because I’d bet at least one of them applies to where you are right now and how you can move forward today.

Image by the author

The wrong offer doesn’t just fail — it costs you.

When Kate showed me her Shopify store, the first thing I noticed was the disconnect.

Her YouTube channel is built around a specific niche. Her audience comes to her for a very specific reason. And then... T-shirts. Random T-shirts. Not even connected to her content or her message.

She was paying monthly Shopify fees, fielding customer queries, and selling almost nothing. The offer didn’t match the audience. And no amount of effort was going to fix that.

I’ve seen this more times than I can count. Someone follows advice from a 25-year-old online “guru” who made money selling merchandise, thinks “I can do that too,” and ends up with a side hustle that costs more than it earns.

Here’s what nobody tells you upfront about physical products:

They require a completely different skill set

Storage, fulfillment, and returns eat your time and margin

You need serious traffic volume to make the numbers work

It can take years before you see a real return

It can work — but it demands a level of scale that most of us aren’t set up for when starting out.

The lesson? Don’t build an offer based on someone else’s script. Especially not a script written by someone in a completely different situation, with a completely different audience, at a completely different stage.

You already know enough.

After we talked through the Shopify situation, I asked Kate one simple question: “What do the people watching your videos actually struggle with?”

She knew the answer immediately. No hesitation.

That told me everything. She understood her audience. She had the experience. She had the credibility. What she didn’t have was an offer that matched any of it.

So we built one together.

A simple 1:1 call offer — directly connected to the transformation her audience was already coming to her for. No new skills required. No months of building a digital product she wasn’t sure anyone wanted. No tech headaches.

She can start making money from it this week.

This is something I keep coming back to with people over 50: you already know enough. The problem isn’t a knowledge gap. The problem is that the online business world has convinced you that you need to learn something new before you’re allowed to start.

You don’t.

What you actually need to do:

Take what you already know

Match it to a real problem your specific audience has

Package it simply — a call, a session, a focused consultation

Start promoting it

That’s it. It sounds almost too simple. But most people skip it entirely because they’re too busy preparing to start instead of actually starting.

Photo by the author

An email list isn’t optional. It’s the only thing you truly own.

Kate didn’t have an email list.

This is the part of the conversation that always gets uncomfortable — because I’ve had it so many times, and I never enjoy delivering the news.

Followers don’t belong to you. YouTube subscribers, Instagram fans, Facebook group members — none of it is truly yours. The platform owns the relationship. And the platform can change its rules, kill your reach, or simply decide your content isn’t worth showing anymore. Overnight.

I know this firsthand.

A couple of years ago, I lost over 2,000 people from a Facebook group I had spent years building. Gone. Not because I did anything wrong — because the algorithm changed. I had no way to contact them, no way to continue the conversation, no way to recover what I’d built.

That’s when I stopped treating social media as a business asset and started treating it as a traffic tool. A way to bring people onto my email list — the only place where I control the relationship.

Here’s why your email list matters more than any follower count:

It belongs to you — no platform can take it away

Email reaches 25–40% of your audience vs. 1–3% on social media

It’s completely algorithm-proof

It’s where 80–100% of your revenue will come from

The email list is your most valuable business asset.

Three things to take away from this.

I didn’t plan to turn a coffee chat in Vlorë into a business lesson. But here we are.

If you’re building something online right now — or trying to figure out where to start — here’s what I’d leave you with:

1. Don’t build an offer based on someone else’s idea. What works for a 30-year-old guru with a massive email list won't work for you — and it's not supposed to. They're at a completely different stage, with a completely different audience, playing a completely different game. Start with what you already know and what your specific audience actually needs. That's your advantage. Use it.

2. You already know enough to start. Pick one thing you can genuinely help someone with right now. Package it simply. Start there. You can add complexity later — but you can’t make money from something you haven’t launched yet.

3. Build your email list from day one. Not because someone told you to. Because it’s the only part of your online business that truly belongs to you — no matter what happens on social media tomorrow.

If any of this resonates and you’re not sure where to start—or you’ve started but feel stuck—I open 3 spots a week for a free 20-minute call.

Get clarity on the one thing standing between you and your first real income online.

🎯 Free 20-Minute Unstuck Session

Stuck on monetizing your skills and don’t know where to start? Or maybe you tried, but it didn’t go as expected?

I open 3 spots per week for a free 20-minute call where we cut through the confusion and identify the one thing standing between you and your first $1K online.

Some people walk away with clarity. Some decide to continue working with me. Either way, you’ll leave with something useful.

Book your free spot here.

(Only 3 spots per week. First come, first served.)

Free Unstuck Session

Rock the world, not the chair.

Found this useful? ♻️ SHARE ♻️ it with friends, colleagues, or anyone ready to turn their expertise into income and build freedom on their own terms.